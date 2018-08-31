New ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Video Reveals the Sequel’s Return to Hogwarts

0

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But instead of focusing on the new Parisian setting or the additional characters, this featurette dials in on one incredibly exciting aspect of the film: the return to Hogwarts. Indeed, while Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them carved out a new corner of the Harry Potter universe by venturing to America in the 1920s, author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling is using the sequel to connect the Fantastic Beasts franchise to iconic parts of Potter lore—including Hogwarts.

It’s revealed in the featurette that the location used for the Hogwarts exterior in Fantastic Beasts is the same one used in three of the Potter films, so this was a bit of a reunion of sorts. Hogwarts comes into play in Fantastic Beasts 2 because the sequel introduces Jude Law’s Dumbledore, who not only has a history with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), but also a deep connection to Fantastic Beasts antagonist Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Newt is summoned to Hogwarts, where Dumbledore asks his help in tracking down and capturing Grindelwald once again.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Fantastic Beasts franchises makes Hogwarts a more important location in later films, or if this is just a fun little side trip for fans. Rowling has said that Fantastic Beasts will span five movies in total, but what sets this franchise apart from Potter is that it’s a story about adults, not children, so Hogwarts isn’t necessarily vital to the story. That we know of yet…

Check out the Fantastic Beasts 2 featurette below, followed by links to Allison’s extensive coverage from visiting the film’s set. The movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, and Callum Turner. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16th.