‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Featurette Dives into the Sequel’s Plot

Warner Bros. has released a new featurette for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald that goes deeper into the film’s plot. While we previously knew that the conflict would revolve around Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escaping and Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruiting Newt (Eddie Redmayne) to take down the dark wizard. However, this featurette reveals that part of Grindelwald’s plan involves Credence (Ezra Miller), who displayed incredible power in the first Fantastic Beasts movie.

Watching the featurette, I’ve become pretty steadfast in my belief that this is a make-or-break entry for the franchise. Even though it will continue to its conclusion because the Harry Potter franchise is so valuable, that doesn’t mean that fans are necessarily interested. Some have accused J.K. Rowling of tinkering too much with her own mythology, but that doesn’t really bother me if the outcome is compelling. That being said, WB would be wise to find a way to have this entry ditch Johnny Depp. You can still keep the Grindelwald character, but Depp brings more controversy that box office success. Far better to lose the controversy and find another actor to play the part.

Check out the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald featurette below. The film opens November 16th and also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: