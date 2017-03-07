Exclusive ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ Deleted Scene Unleashes an Obscurus

0

With Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought audiences back into her wondrous wizarding world, and by transporting the action back in time and across the seas to 1920s New York City, she expanded and enriched the mythology in the process. At the same time, Fantastic Beasts set the stage for the next four films to comes by introducing a whole new cast of characters, a menagerie of creatures, and plenty of new moments in the magical lore — from Newt Scamander’s (Eddie Redmayne) enchanted suitcase to the horrors of a MACUSA death sentence and, of course, the Obscurus.

The Obscurus is the parasitic manifestation of a repressed child’s magic, a deadly and destructive force that tears its way through the streets of Manhattan during the film, and with the Fantastic Beasts home video release just around the corner, we’ve got an exclusive deleted scene showing off the powerful creature in action.

With a screenplay from Rowling herself, in her screenwriting debut, Fantastic Beasts also stars Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voigt, Carmen Ejogo, and Colin Farrell. The film arrives on Digital HD on March 7 and you’ll find plenty more bonus features (and ten more deleted scenes) when it drops on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on March 28.

Check out a full breakdown of the DVD and Blu-ray bonus features below: