‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ VFX Reel Showcases Jaw-Dropping Effects

The Jungle Book pretty much has the Best Visual Effects Oscar in the bag this year, but Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sure made a compelling case. While the Harry Potter prequel/spinoff failed to secure a nomination, the film’s visual effects are nevertheless stunning, and a new VFX reel released online shows us just how extensive those effects were. It’s somewhat shocking to see that shots I assumed were practical were actually 99% CG, and the bevy of adorable creatures that were crafted for the film are a stunning work of art.

I actually had the opportunity to visit the London set of Fantastic Beasts when it was filming in the fall of 2015, and I can attest that while the VFX work is indeed extensive, the practical effects and production design left me awestruck. They literally built almost an entire New York City block complete with store fronts, roads, etc.—and some of the stores were even built out so that the characters could walk inside. It’s no wonder the film is a serious contender to win the Best Production Design Oscar.

But it’s this marriage of opulent, tangible sets and a talented VFX team that makes the magic happen, and you’ll see in the video below that the artistry involved in crafting not just CG buildings and backgrounds but entire characters and environments is impressive. Take a look courtesy of RodeoFX (via /Film).