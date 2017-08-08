Fantastic Fest 2017 Lineup Includes ‘Three Billboards’, ‘Gerald’s Game’ & More

0

Festival season is just around the corner and along with the awards contenders, fashion moments, and general hullaballoo of destinations like TIFF and Venice, that means it’s almost time for the far-out celebration of all things genre that is Fantastic Fest. The largest genre film festival in the U.S., Fantastic Fest puts the spotlight on horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi, delivering a kick-ass roster of strange and inventive cinema from all over the world and pairing it with equally oddball events and singular experiences (check out my recap of last year’s fest here).

The Alamo Drafthouse has unveiled the first wave of their 2017 programming and this year, Fantastic Fest is kicking off the event with an opening night screening of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with writer-director Martin McDonagh in attendance for the film’s U.S. premiere. The fest will also see the return of Bone Tomahawk filmmaker S. Craig Zahler for the U.S. Premiere of Brawl in Cell Block 99, or as the press release describes it, “2018’s most hyper-violent slice of brute force.” The fest will take on an Arabic theme this year and also includes Yorgos Lanthimos‘ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Mike Flanagan‘s Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game, and The Square, the Palme d’Or winner from Ruben Östlund.

“I’m proud to say that this is truly lucky thirteen for us,” said Tim League, festival founder and Alamo Drafthouse CEO. “We have another ferocious slate celebrating new and returning filmmakers from all over the world. It’s again an honor and privilege to welcome them and their brilliant, brave work.”

Fantastic Fest runs September 21-28 in Austin, Texas. Check out the first wave of the 2017 lineup below: