Blumhouse Sets ‘Fantasy Island’ Movie with Jeff Wadlow Directing

It’s time to return to Fantasy Island, apparently. Blumhouse and Sony Pictures are reviving the classic TV series for a Fantasy Island movie, with Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow at the helm. Wadlow most recently helmed the Blumhouse thriller Truth or Dare to the tune of $100 million, and Deadline reports that he’ll be writing the script alongside Truth or Dare co-writers Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Wadlow will also executive produce.

The TV series was created by Gene Levitt and ran on ABC from 1977 to 1984. Ricardo Montalbán played Mr. Roarke, a mysterious overseer of a cryptic island that attracted visitors from all over the globe who could come and live out their fantasies—for a price. The show actually began as two TV movies before launching in earnest as a TV series in 1978, but one imagines Blumhouse could have some fun with the premise, and casting Mr. Rourke offers an exciting opportunity.

Wadlow helmed the features Cry Wolf and Never Back Down before landing the Kick-Ass 2 gig, and has been attached to a number of high-profile features that never came to pass. He was first to take a crack at X-Force for Fox, developed a Masters of the Universe movie, and also intended to helm Bloodshot. His path ultimately led him to Blumhouse, and the success of Truth or Dare has now led to this Fantasy Island opportunity.

It’ll be interesting to see where Fantasy Island lands budget-wise. Blumhouse likes to keep their budgets low to maximize profits, but between this and the upcoming Halloween and Glass, they’re taking some big leaps. Stay tuned.