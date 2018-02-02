New ‘Far Cry 5′ Trailer Has You Obliterating Cult Members in Montana

0

I’ve never played any of the Far Cry games, but that’s probably going to change with Far Cry 5. Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for Far Cry 5, which delves into the game’s central conflict—a doomsday cult called “The Project at Eden’s Gate” has taken over the fictional Hope County, Montana, and it’s up to you to put together a band of rebels and take down the cult.

Ubisoft has also announced that fans can get the Far Cry 5 Season Pass through the Far Cry 5 Gold Edition (old crotchety gamer voice: “I remember when you just bought the game and that was it!”) that will include “Hours of Darkness,” “which lets players travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Việt Cộng soldiers; the zombie-filled ‘Dead Living Zombies’; and ‘Lost on Mars,’ wherein players go to fight Martian arachnids,” according to EW. Additionally, if you’re a season pass holder, you’ll get access to Far Cry 3 Classic Edition four weeks prior to the game’s summer 2018 launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you’re a PC gamer, the season pass gets you Far Cry 3 immediately.

As for Far Cry 5, the gameplay appears to be in the same open-world, first-person shooter mold as past games, but I have to admit I’m intrigued by the setting. I can’t recall another game that used a religious cult as the main adversary when you were on their turf, and that turf was in America. Whether that leads to a fulfilling story and/or a game that’s fun to play, I’ll wait until the reviews come out.

Check out the new Far Cry 5 trailer below. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 27th.

