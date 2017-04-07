‘Fargo': Watch Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon Discuss Season 3’s Bitter Feud

0

If there’s one thing we’ve heard over and over again about the new season of Fargo, it’s that it’s “the story of two brothers.” And while the focus — rightfully — has been on the novelty of Ewan McGregor playing both parts (as they are not twins), the story behind what Ray and Emmitt Stussy are feuding about is full of typical Noah Hawley quirk. In a new “first look” at the upcoming season, the cast — including McGregor and the excellent Carrie Coon — explain the backstory of what has torn the Stussys apart, and how Coon’s police chief Gloria Burgle gets involved.

Be aware that most of this is all laid out in the first episode of the new season, so if you don’t want any spoilers then you may want to skip it. However, if you’re curious about what the new season is really about and how some of these pieces fit together (including David Thewlis‘ villain V.M. Vargas and more), then give it a gander. Plus, it includes Coon saying “ya know” and McGregor pronouncing “Niki Swango” in his Scottish brogue, which are gifts.

