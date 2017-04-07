‘Fargo': Watch Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon Discuss Season 3’s Bitter Feud

If there’s one thing we’ve heard over and over again about the new season of Fargo, it’s that it’s “the story of two brothers.” And while the focus — rightfully — has been on the novelty of Ewan McGregor playing both parts (as they are not twins), the story behind what Ray and Emmitt Stussy are feuding about is full of typical Noah Hawley quirk. In a new “first look” at the upcoming season, the cast — including McGregor and the excellent Carrie Coon — explain the backstory of what has torn the Stussys apart, and how Coon’s police chief Gloria Burgle gets involved.
Be aware that most of this is all laid out in the first episode of the new season, so if you don’t want any spoilers then you may want to skip it. However, if you’re curious about what the new season is really about and how some of these pieces fit together (including David Thewlis‘ villain V.M. Vargas and more), then give it a gander. Plus, it includes Coon saying “ya know” and McGregor pronouncing “Niki Swango” in his Scottish brogue, which are gifts.
Check out the new video below:
Fargo Season 3 premieres Wednesday, April 19th on FX. I’ll be posting more interviews with the cast from when I visited the set in Calgary starting next week. But for now, here’s the full Season 3 synopsis:
Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.