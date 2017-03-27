‘Fargo’ Season 3 Extended Trailer Brings Out the Big Guns

With every new clip we get of the new season of Fargo, I get more excited for the possibilities. Ewan McGregor playing Minnesota brothers who aren’t twins, the fantastic Carrie Coon as an alienated cop, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a competitive bridge player, and David Thewlis with the absolute grossest prop teeth I have seen since the HBO miniseries John Adams (if you know what I’m talking about, then you know). It’s all fantastic, and this new extended trailer gives us just a little bit more of everyone, particularly Coon’s Gloria Burgle pulling out a big gun for her investigation, and a little more background into the Stussy brothers. Plus, Thewlis’ V.M. Vargas is even more sinister than before. It’s all delightful.
Check out the extended trailer below:
Fargo Season 3, which also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Goran Bogdan, and Andy Yu premieres April 19th on FX. In the week leading up to it be on the lookout for all of my coverage from a recent set visit to Calgary, including interviews with the cast and much more.
Here’s the full Season 3 synopsis:
Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.