‘Fargo’ Season 3 Extended Trailer Brings Out the Big Guns

With every new clip we get of the new season of Fargo, I get more excited for the possibilities. Ewan McGregor playing Minnesota brothers who aren’t twins, the fantastic Carrie Coon as an alienated cop, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a competitive bridge player, and David Thewlis with the absolute grossest prop teeth I have seen since the HBO miniseries John Adams (if you know what I’m talking about, then you know). It’s all fantastic, and this new extended trailer gives us just a little bit more of everyone, particularly Coon’s Gloria Burgle pulling out a big gun for her investigation, and a little more background into the Stussy brothers. Plus, Thewlis’ V.M. Vargas is even more sinister than before. It’s all delightful.

Check out the extended trailer below:

Let’s start from the beginning. Watch the EXTENDED TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/M1HwPZLrc6 — Fargo (@FargoFX) March 27, 2017

Fargo Season 3, which also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Goran Bogdan, and Andy Yu premieres April 19th on FX. In the week leading up to it be on the lookout for all of my coverage from a recent set visit to Calgary, including interviews with the cast and much more.

Here’s the full Season 3 synopsis: