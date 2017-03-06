New ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals a Fat, Balding Ewan McGregor

0

FX has unveiled a new teaser for Fargo Season 3, but instead of simply offering up a cute shot of an interesting location, this one actually reveals the cast of the third installment of creator/showrunner/writer/director Noah Hawley’s anthology series. This new season is spearheaded by Ewan McGregor, who takes on dual roles as Emmit Stussy and his younger brother Ray. Ray is a pot-bellied parole officer who has a chip on his shoulder about his brother’s success (Emmit is the “Parking Lot King” of Minnesota), and it’s him we see in this promo as he’s enjoying a meal at a diner alongside a nearly unrecognizable Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who looks to be his partner in crime.

But also in the promo is Carrie Coon’s character, the female lead of the third season. It appears the Gone Girl actress is playing a police officer, and just seeing these three impeccable performers—McGregor, Winstead, and Coon—onscreen together is enough to get me hyped for Fargo Season 3. Coon is an outstanding actress who’s been doing incredible work on HBO’s The Leftovers, and I’m excited to see what she brings to the Fargo universe.

And of course there’s Ewan McGregor playing two non-twin brothers. Having now seen Legion I think it’s fair to call Noah Hawley a mad genius, and while I wasn’t as taken with Season 1 of Fargo as others, I flat-out loved the second season. So bring on Fargo Season 3.

Watch the teaser below. The third season premieres on FX on April 19th.