‘Fargo’ Season 3 Teaser Shows Santa Taking a Bullet

Though we haven’t gotten too many specifics or visual clues yet about what to expect from Fargo Season 3, we do know that it takes place in 2010, and we can pretty much guess it will involve regular folks who get caught up in something much bigger and more violent than they expected to. Seasons 1 and 2 of Noah Hawley‘s anthology series (Hawley also has another show currently on FX: Legion) were very, very different even though they contained similar themes, which is sure to be true of Season 3 a well. The acting is always top notch, and locations are stark and cold, and as this new teaser reminds us, the violence affects everyone.

FX has released what I suppose can be called the first footage from the season, as we see a giant inflatable Santa Claus rising high above a neighborhood, until he meets his demise via a gunshot, and proceeds to slowly deflate. If I had to describe Fargo‘s general aesthetic in one clip, this would absolutely be it.

Check out the new clip below:

FX also recently announced that the third season will premiere Wednesday, April 19th, which is not very far away. Though Season 1 wasn’t really my cup of tea, I thought Season 2 was one of the very best series of 2015. Some people had the opposite opinion, so I’m very curious where Season 3 will stand among the Fargo canon so far. But with such a fantastic cast (which includes Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead), I’m encouraged. Plus, competitive bridge!

Check out the full synopsis below: