First ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Trailer Reminds Us “It’s a Tragedy, Ya Know”

At last! We finally have a full trailer for Fargo Season 3, which shows us a lot of things we have not seen (nor heard) before. Firstly, we get to see the dueling Ewan McGregors in action as brothers Ray and Emmitt Stussy, including different Minnesotan accents from them (especially as one has had a very successful life and the other has not). And your eyes do not deceive you, that is indeed Scoot McNairy as a scummy friend of Ray’s who seems to be helping him do something he probably shouldn’t do, setting off events that bring in David Thewlis‘ frightening villain V. M. Vargas (and his terrible, terrible teeth) into the picture. There’s even a shot of the fabled competitive bridge playing! (We can never have enough of Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Nikki Swango).
Best of all, though, is probably the local merchant who asks Carrie Coon‘s Gloria Burgle if you can make meth from orange juice concentrate. It’s pretty much perfect.
Check out the new trailer below:
It’s a tragedy, ya know. Watch the TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/QkKdnhDoFA
— Fargo (@FargoFX) March 22, 2017
Fargo Season 3 premieres April 19th on FX, and in the week leading up to it be on the lookout for all of my coverage from the set in Calgary, including interviews with the cast and much more.
Here’s the full Season 3 synopsis:
Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.