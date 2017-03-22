First ‘Fargo’ Season 3 Trailer Reminds Us “It’s a Tragedy, Ya Know”

0

At last! We finally have a full trailer for Fargo Season 3, which shows us a lot of things we have not seen (nor heard) before. Firstly, we get to see the dueling Ewan McGregors in action as brothers Ray and Emmitt Stussy, including different Minnesotan accents from them (especially as one has had a very successful life and the other has not). And your eyes do not deceive you, that is indeed Scoot McNairy as a scummy friend of Ray’s who seems to be helping him do something he probably shouldn’t do, setting off events that bring in David Thewlis‘ frightening villain V. M. Vargas (and his terrible, terrible teeth) into the picture. There’s even a shot of the fabled competitive bridge playing! (We can never have enough of Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Nikki Swango).

Best of all, though, is probably the local merchant who asks Carrie Coon‘s Gloria Burgle if you can make meth from orange juice concentrate. It’s pretty much perfect.

Check out the new trailer below:

It’s a tragedy, ya know. Watch the TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/QkKdnhDoFA — Fargo (@FargoFX) March 22, 2017

Fargo Season 3 premieres April 19th on FX, and in the week leading up to it be on the lookout for all of my coverage from the set in Calgary, including interviews with the cast and much more.

Here’s the full Season 3 synopsis: