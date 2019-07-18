‘Fargo’ Season 4 Cast Revealed; Includes Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw

FX has revealed the full Fargo Season 4 cast as production gets ready to begin in Chicago this fall. The anthology series adaptation of the iconic Coen Brothers film hails from creator/showrunner Noah Hawley, and each season has revolved around a different set of characters—albeit loosely inhabiting the same universe. As previously revealed, Season 4 will be anchored by Chris Rock and takes place in 1950, where it chronicles the rivalry between two gangs in Kansas City, Missouri: one Italian, one African-American. To cement their peace, the two gangs trade their youngest sons.
Joining Rock in the ensemble are Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Chernobyl and Wild Rose breakout Jessie Buckley. Character names are provided below, along with the rest of the ensemble:
Jack Huston as Odis Weff
Jason Schwartzman as Josto Fadda
Ben Whishaw as Rabbi Milligan
Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower
Salvatore Esposito as Gaetano Fadda
Andrew Bird as Thurman Smutney
Jeremie Harris as Leon Bittle
Gaetano Bruno as Constant Calamita
Anji White as Dibrell Smutney
Francesca Acquaroli as Ebal Violante
E’Myri Crutchfield as Ethelrida Pearl Smutney
Amber Midthunder as Swanee Capps
The official synopsis for Fargo Season 4 is below. The series returns to FX sometime in 2020.
In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.
Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.