‘Fargo’ Season 4 Cast Revealed; Includes Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw

FX has revealed the full Fargo Season 4 cast as production gets ready to begin in Chicago this fall. The anthology series adaptation of the iconic Coen Brothers film hails from creator/showrunner Noah Hawley, and each season has revolved around a different set of characters—albeit loosely inhabiting the same universe. As previously revealed, Season 4 will be anchored by Chris Rock and takes place in 1950, where it chronicles the rivalry between two gangs in Kansas City, Missouri: one Italian, one African-American. To cement their peace, the two gangs trade their youngest sons.

Joining Rock in the ensemble are Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Chernobyl and Wild Rose breakout Jessie Buckley. Character names are provided below, along with the rest of the ensemble:

Jack Huston as Odis Weff

Jason Schwartzman as Josto Fadda

Ben Whishaw as Rabbi Milligan

Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower

Salvatore Esposito as Gaetano Fadda

Andrew Bird as Thurman Smutney

Jeremie Harris as Leon Bittle

Gaetano Bruno as Constant Calamita

Anji White as Dibrell Smutney

Francesca Acquaroli as Ebal Violante

E’Myri Crutchfield as Ethelrida Pearl Smutney

Amber Midthunder as Swanee Capps

The official synopsis for Fargo Season 4 is below. The series returns to FX sometime in 2020.