‘Fargo’ Season 4 in the Works for 2019 on FX

There was a time late last year when it looked like Season 3 could be it for Fargo. Creator Noah Hawley was keeping busy with Legion and possibly a Doctor Doom movie, and he said he didn’t want to do another season of Fargo unless he had a good idea for it. FX, which has more than enough quality shows on its schedule, was fine with this arrangement. Apparently, it didn’t take long for inspiration to strike for Hawley.

“Noah Hawley, who’s become quite a busy bee not only with Legion but he’s got a pretty substantial career as a novelist and he’s got a pretty substantial feature career coming up as a writer-director, has told us he has an idea, which excites me enormously for a fourth cycle of Fargo,” FX CEO John Landgraf told Vulture. “And the plan is to have that ready for 2019.”

Fargo has been a fascinating series. What started out looking like a fool’s errand—a TV adaptation of one of the Coen Brothers’ best movies without their involvement—ended up a critical darling with each season standing as a fascinating anthology. I really dug the first two seasons of Fargo, and yet it’s a show that has never demanded my attention despite doing nothing in particular to be off-putting. I tried to watch Season 3 week-to-week, but it couldn’t really hold my attention, so one of my 2018 projects is to be caught up. That being said, it will have to get in line behind Atlanta, The Americans, and more.

However, with 2019 so far away, we should expect word on Season 4 to be silent for the most part with maybe a bit of casting news coming at the end of 2018 if they stick to rolling out a new season in April (seasons 1 and 3 premiere in April; Season 2 premiere in October). The show has had no problem landing A-list talent, and I’m excited to see who they’ll get in the fourth season.