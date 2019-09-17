‘Fargo’ Season 4 Adds Timothy Olyphant to All-Star Ensemble Cast

0

Just when you thought FX had revealed the entire cast for Season 4 of Fargo, along comes Timothy Olyphant to disabuse you of that notion, as the Emmy-nominated star of Deadwood and Justified has joined the all-star ensemble assembled by creator/showrunner Noah Hawley.

Season 4 will be set in the ’50s in Kansas City, Missouri, where two crime families — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace that saw each side trade their youngest son to the other. Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. When the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies, everything changes.

The rest of the cast is stacked, and we’ve got a bit more info on who everyone will be playing. Jack Huston is set to play a cynical cop named Odis Weff, while Jason Schwartzman will play the Italian son who gets traded to Rock’s family. Ben Whishaw will play Rabbi Milligan, while Collider’s former Up-and-Comer of the Month Jessie Buckley will play a nurse.

E’Myri Crutchfield plays Ethelrida Pearl Smutney, who may serve as a possible narrator of sorts for Season 4, while Anji White plays her mother, Dibrell Smutney, and Andrew Bird plays her father, Thurman Smutney. Francesca Acquaroli will play Ebal Violante, the consigliere to the head of the Italian family, while Gaetano Bruno plays Constant Calamita, known as The Enforcer in the Italian crime family. Jeremie Harris will play Leon Bittle, a member of Rock’s crew. Emmy winner Uzo Aduba plays Zelmare Roulette, a ruthless recent escapee from prison who joins forces with Rock’s family. Salvatore Esposito and Amber Midthunder co-star, and while Olyphant will play Richard ‘Deafy’ Wickware, details of his recurring character are being kept under wraps.

Joel and Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield join Hawley as executive producers on Fargo, which hails from MGM Television and FX Productions. Production begins this fall in Chicago, and the acclaimed series will return to FX in 2020.

Olyphant is coming off the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet and HBO’s Deadwood: The Movie. He also had a cool supporting role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and he’s currently filming Ted Melfi‘s indie The Starling with Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd and his Santa Clarita co-star Skyler Gisondo. Olyphant is represented by UTA and Deadline broke the news of his casting.

For those of you who enjoyed Olyphant’s performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, you may be able to see more of it down the line, as Tarantino has hinted at turning his original four-hour cut into a miniseries. For more on that tantalizing possibility, click here.