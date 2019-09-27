‘Fargo’ Season 4: Noah Hawley Calls New Story “Twice the Size” of Previous Three

0

Between leading Legion through its final season and bringing his feature-directing debut Lucy in the Sky to theaters, Noah Hawley hasn’t had much opportunity to offer updates on Fargo season 4. But when Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently spoke to the writer/director for Lucy in the Sky, we managed to get a little info on what to expect next from FX’s anthology drama.

According to Hawley, production begins on October 15. The filmmaker, who is set to direct the first few episodes of season 4, feels confident in saying the new storyline is “twice of the size” of the three that came before it.

“The cast is incredible. I would say it’s twice the size of any story we’ve told, both financially and the scope of it, the scale of it, the period of it. There’s no reason to do this again unless I think it could be the best one yet.”

From what we already know, the cast is, in fact, incredible. Season 4 will be toplined by Timothy Olyphant and Chris Rock in the story of two criminal organizations—one Italian and the other African American—butting heads in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri over a deal in which both gang leaders much raise the son of the other. Hawley tells us five of the ten episodes are written, which is about par for the course on Fargo.

“The first year I had eight out of ten [scripts], the second year I had probably six out ten. This year I’m in the five range. Some of it is just one thing to another thing to another thing. I took a vacation because I think I deserved a vacation. Then I came back and I’m directing the first block so in a perfect world I would be writing scripts but instead, I’m prepping the show. But we mapped everything out. I know the journey and the writing process for me is not a belabored, lengthy one so I’m not worried about it yet.”

See exactly what Hawley had to say in the player above. Fargo season 4, which debuts in 2020, also stars Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Uzo Aduba, Jason Schwartzman, and Amber Midthunder.

Look for the full interview with Noah Hawley for Lucy in the Sky next week.