‘The Fate of the Furious’: New Trailer Reveals the Fate of the Family

F. Gary Gray‘s The Fate of the Furious has just dropped a new trailer! The eighth installment in the high-octane feature franchise splits up the family in unexpected ways and takes the gang on a globe-trotting adventure that includes Cuba, New York City, and even Antarctica.

I keep waiting to see if this franchise will run out of gas, but it’s not showing any signs of slowing down. And in terms of the big, dumb action that people show up for, it’s got what you want: cars raining down into the streets, Hobbs doing stuff that only Hobbs can do, etc. But from a plot perspective, there’s some cringeworthy stuff. For starters, it’s pulling a Spectre where it turns out that all of the bad things in the previous movies were done by the villain of this movie! Mythology made easy! Also, are we really supposed to believe that for a team that supposedly cares about family, they’re going to work with Shaw even though he killed Han? Then again, expecting consistency from Fast & Furious is like expecting acting range from Vin Diesel. It’s not what you came for.

Check out the new trailer below. The Fate of the Furious stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Ptaky, Scott Eastwood, and Kurt Russell, and opens in theaters on April 14th.

Check out the new trailer for The Fate of the Furious below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Fate of the Furious:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

