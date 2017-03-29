First ‘Fate of the Furious’ Reactions Promise It’s Exactly the Bonkers ActionFest You’re Expecting

0

The family is back in action with The Fate of the Furious, but with a twist! This time our fearless leader Dom (Vin Deisel) is turning his back on the fam and teaming up with Charlize Theron‘s big bad, Cipher. Mystery! Intrigue! Car chases! But how is the eighth film in the Furious franchise stacking up with critics?

F. Gary Gray‘s action-packed sequel debuted today at CinemaCon, where Universal surprised the crowd by screening the full film. While CinemaCon is a bit of an inside baseball event, geared at attracting the attention (and bookings) of movie theater owners, there’s always a few critics in the crowd to report back. Full reviews of the film are embargoed until closer to the release date, but folks have taken to twitter with the first reactions and they’re almost unanimously positive. Expecting even bigger, nuttier stunts and a lot of charismatic bald men? Well, according to the first reactions that’s exactly what you’re going to get.

The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Ptaky, Scott Eastwood, and Kurt Russell. The Fate of the Furious opens in theaters on April 14th. Check out the twitter reactions below and watch Collider’s Steve Weintraub and /Film Editor Peter Sciretta discuss their reactions in the video above.