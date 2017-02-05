‘The Fate of the Furious’ Super Bowl Commercial Ups the Ante

0

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without an outlandish trailer for a new Fast & Furious movie. Universal Pictures unveiled a new look at The Fate of the Furious during Super Bowl LI, offering another preview of director F. Gary Gray’s (Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job) take on the franchise. This eighth installment in the long-running series finds Vin Diesel’s Dom playing turncoat, as he teams up with a villainous character played by Charlize Theron to sabotage his old crew and turn his back on #family.

This is a franchise that I was initially completely ambivalent to that, incrementally, made me a bit of a fan. James Wan made something close to a new action classic with Furious 7, and, excluding the second and third films, the past volumes of this franchise have been good popcorn fodder. The sentimentality has always been a bit much but it felt increasingly justified, especially in Furious 7. At this point in the series, the cast and the characters, as eye-rollingly thin and obvious as they can be at times, have a worn-in feeling to their exchanges and more importantly, their actions.

The Fate of the Furious looks to be similarly kinetic and entertaining, and Gary Gray has certainly proven himself to be an able handler of big blockbuster entertainments. It will be very interesting to see how his thrilling work on the quite good Straight Outta Compton will inform his handling of a far more (sorry) explosive material. Charlize Theron looks to be digging into her villainous role and I might have yelped loudly in my own empty house when that submarine scene played out. If one can check one’s logic at the door, it’s hard not to be impressed by these movies, despite their inherent, well, dumbness. It’s becoming easier to look forward to them as much needed injections of joyful nonsense.

Watch the The Fate of the Furious Super Bowl commercial below. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Ptaky, Scott Eastwood, and Kurt Russell. The Fate of the Furious opens in theaters on April 14th.

