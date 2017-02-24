‘The Fate of the Furious’ International Trailer Is a Postcard for Cuba, NYC, and … Antarctica

0

Let’s take a trip around the world with a brand new international trailer for F. Gary Gray‘s The Fate of the Furious. The eighth installment in the high-octane feature franchise splits up the family in unexpected ways and takes the gang on a globe-trotting adventure that includes Cuba, New York City, and even Antarctica. It looks straight crazy. Get your popcorn ready.

The Fate of the Furious stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Ptaky, Scott Eastwood, and Kurt Russell, and opens in theaters on April 14th.

Check out the new international trailer for The Fate of the Furious below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Fate of the Furious:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

