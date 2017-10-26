Watch: Vin Diesel Reveals Major ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and ‘10’ Updates

0

Last night, Vin Diesel posted a very sneaky (and “top secret”) video announcement on his Facebook page with some major updates for the next two movies in the Fast and Furious franchise. There has been some turmoil of late within the Family, after Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham were given their own spinoff, which prompted a purported feud between Diesel and The Rock, which Diesel then addressed earlier this month. But In a live video from the secret set, Diesel has unveiled the news that might set fans’ minds at ease.

As far as where things go from here, there were rumors earlier this month that director Justin Lin would return to the franchise, and now Diesel has confirmed that in his new Facebook video. Not only will Lin be back for Fast and Furious 9 and 10, but he also was adamant about the return of Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto, sister of Diesel’s Dom (if your memory is hazy about the details of her character, check out our full Fast & Furious Character Guide). Watch the full announcement below (he rambles for a bit at the beginning, but stick with it):

Lin is credited, of course, with turning the whole Fast franchise around with Tokyo Drift and then the following 3 films, and with some of the discord that’s been brewing behind the scenes (as well as the visually fun but narratively lackluster The Fate of the Furious), now seems like a good time for Lin to come back and resurrect the franchise he helped build into a phenomenon. With the last Fast & Furious movies making over $1 billion at the box office, it’s an extremely important franchise for Universal (especially since their Dark Universe seems like it’s dead in the water), so it’s not surprising that they would court Lin to return to put the franchise back on the right path.

