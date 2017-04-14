The Craziest Action Scenes in the ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise, Ranked by Insanity

0

We’ve come a long way, folks. What began as a street racing crime drama set in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles has grown into one of the most successful and most spectacular action franchises in history. Along the way, the family of good-hearted criminals transformed from electronics-thieving kings of their local racing circuit to international mercenaries tasked with tracking down terrorists, and the franchise’s signature action scenes have become more extravagant and extreme every step of the way.

Whatever the tone or scope of the film at hand, Fast and Furious has always delivered the kind of highlight chase scenes and vehicular heists that have demanded theatrical viewing and made the franchise one of the highest-grossing on the planet. With Fate of the Furious arriving in theaters this week, we’re looking back at the most insane set-pieces spawned by the franchise, from the comparatively humbler days of Rob Cohen‘s The Fast and The Furious and John Singleton‘s 2 Fast 2 Furious to the outright madness of James Wan‘s Furious 7, and the entire spectrum of Justin Lin‘s dominion in between. Check out the full list below.