‘Fast and Furious’ Feud Continues as Tyrese Lays Down an Ultimatum

In this week’s installment of “Adventures in Babysitting”, we turn once again to the ongoing Fast and Furious feud between franchise stars Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson. This feud has been pretty one-sided lately with Gibson making most of the noise while Johnson busies himself with other work. Today’s developments are no different.
Taking to Instagram to vent his latest batch of frustrations against Johnson, Gibson also appeared to lay down an ultimatum: Either Johnson’s Hobbs will be in Fast 9, or Gibson’s Roman Pearce will be, but not both. Personally, that choice would be easy for me to make, but ultimately it’ll be up to Universal to squash this beef one way or another. Could it all be theatrics to keep the dysfunctional family flames hot while the studio is determining the future of the franchise and spin-off films? Maybe, but one thing is demonstrably clear: It’s not professional.
Here’s the latest Tyrese tirade:
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
If you really want to keep up with this silly saga, check out these other related links: