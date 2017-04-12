‘Fast and Furious’: Don’t Expect Time Travel, Dinosaurs, or Outer Space Adventures Anytime Soon

0

From its humble beginnings on the streets of Los Angeles, to the drift-ready streets of Tokyo, to its latest globe-trotting adventure that travels to Antarctica of all places, The Fast and the Furious franchise has seen and done quite a lot over 16 years. But there’s still a lot of territory left to explore; a good thing, too, since there are at least two more films that are gassed up and ready to go.

Just where will the ninth and tenth Fast and Furious films go? That’s anyone’s guess, but screenwriter Chris Morgan, who has penned every movie in the franchise since and including The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, certainly has the inside track. Our own Steve Weintraub caught up with him during the press tour for The Fate of the Furious, opening this Friday, in order to see just how far the franchise is willing to go.

Has Fast and Furious already done everything there is to do and gone everywhere this is to go?

MORGAN: Hardly, there’s always more to do.

Which leads to the inevitable follow-up:

Exactly, like go to outer space. So my question for you is: Do you have any plans in 9 or 10 to go to outer space? Because I figure that’s the final frontier. MORGAN: Did they already leak the moon racing sequence to you? [laughs] No. You know, it’s funny, a lot of the fans will always comment and say there’s three things you can’t do in this franchise: You cannot go to space, you cannot do time travel, and you cannot have dinosaurs [laughs]. But I gotta tell you, part of my brain just wants to find that perfect story that incorporated some element of that which was so undeniable it was like, “No, no, it’s cool. You had to do it.” We’ll probably never … never say never, but it is highly unlikely we’ll do those three things.

So while Fast and the Furious: Dino-Riders probably won’t happen anytime soon, there’s always the chance that the studio might throw a nod to fan theories/requests sometime in the future. Remember the short films The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Los Bandoleros (2009)? It would certainly be fun to see the Fast and Furious cast and crew do a silly, futuristic take, even if it was just for laughs. In the real world, however, we’ll just have to settle for this Star Wars reference: