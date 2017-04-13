The ‘Fast and the Furious’ Movies, Ranked from Worst to Best

0

The Fast and Furious films are a fascinating franchise in Hollywood history. What began as fairly simple Point Break redux that swapped sexy street racers for sexy surfers has since evolved into a multi-billion dollar international powerhouse that’s just as driven by earnest themes of loyalty as it is bullets, babes, and brawn. Over the years, the franchise has passed through the hands of many filmmakers with an amorphous, ever-fluctuating cast, leading to a series of films that often feel detached and tonally disparate from each other, yet somehow undeniably part of the same organism.

Sixteen years later and eight films in, Fast and Furious continues to evolve every step of the way, be it through the creative influences of the filmmakers and the real-life tragedy of Paul Walker‘s death reshaping what it means to be a part of the franchise with each new turn. That fluidity has allowed for a lot of high highs and low lows over the years, and created a sort of microcosm of how filmmaking has changed in the last two decades. The mid-budget success has transformed into a massive-budget tentpole spectacle packed with star power, creating something akin to a tightly-contained cinematic universe along the way.

We’re taking a look back at what worked and what didn’t on the wild ride of the Furious films so far. Crack open a Corona and check out the full list of Fast and Furious films ranked from worst to best.