Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Leave ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise If Female Characters Don’t Improve

The Fast & Furious movies like to say how they’re all about family, but behind-the-scenes, the family may be fracturing. We already know that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson didn’t get along during filming on The Fate of the Furious, and Universal is already planning to spin off Johnson into his own series alongside Jason Statham and possibly Charlize Theron. Now it looks like another member of the “fambly” could be leaving.

Yesterday, Michelle Rodriguez took to Instagram to note that Fate of the Furious was now available digitally, but her comments didn’t stop there:

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

It’s a weird thing to negotiate your position in a social media post, but it’s hard to argue with her point. She’s been in half of these movies, but as we saw with Fate, there wasn’t much for Letty to do beyond being Dom’s advocate. Additionally, that movie puts Letty on par with all the other supporting characters—she’s not worthy enough to know Dom’s secret. Furthermore, if the series is beefing up Hobbs’ role as well as bringing in new characters like Mr. Nobody, where does that leave someone like Letty beyond being Dom’s wife? It’s not a particularly rewarding role, and I can understand Rodriguez’ frustration.

But will she follow through on her promise to bolt if the Fast and Furious series doesn’t start doing right by its female characters? Keep in mind, there are really only two female heroes at this point—Letty and Ramsey, and it’s not like Diesel is going to take a decreased role in his own franchise.

It will be interesting to see how the Fast & Furious series develops from here. Maybe everything gets worked out and the family stays intact for at least the next two movies, or maybe this is the beginning of the end and Fast 9 will have Dom mentioning that Letty is on vacation and completely unreachable.