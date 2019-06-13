DreamWorks Reveals ‘Fast & Furious’ Animated Netflix Series in First Trailer

0

The Fast & Furious franchise is coming to the small screen in a way you might not have anticipated. Today, during the DreamWorks Animation TV Studio Focus presentation at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, the company behind hit series like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power unveiled a first-look teaser and title reveal of its highly anticipated Netflix original series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, slated to debut globally later this year.

Franchise star Vin Diesel returns as an Executive Producer alongside Chris Morgan, with Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) also serving as executive producers and showrunners on Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. The series expands the high-octane action of the films as teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

Additionally, DreamWorks unveiled an all new Netflix original series, Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts. Starring Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as the voice of “Kipo”, the series sees Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff serve as executive producers. You can find out more on both series below.

Check out the first teaser for Fast & Furious: Spy Racers here: