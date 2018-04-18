‘Deadpool 2’ Director David Leitch on ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ and ‘Atomic Blonde 2’

0

David Leitch is a busy man. In addition to the highly anticipated Deadpool 2, which will be out later this year, the director is also helming the Fast and Furious spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw, and is looking into potentially doing a sequel to his action hit Atomic Blonde. In an interview with Fandango, Leitch gave a few updates on those projects, as well as some thoughts on the Deadpool sequel:

“We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger. In terms of the tone, and the fun, and the DNA of a Deadpool movie, you’re going to get everything you expect and more.”

When it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which is due to hit theaters in 2019, the director commented that,

“[I]t’s actually been really fun starting to press this movie with Dwayne [Johnson] and Jason [Statham]. I couldn’t be happier. I have done quite a few movies with Jason as a second unit director and a choreographer. I know him really well. I think what attracted me to that franchise is they really want to do something different. They understood that I wanted to sort of evolve their world, outside of the Fast world, and give it its own imprint…you’re evolving, but you’re still being true to the DNA and the core of the characters that people love. I love that challenge, and doing it with Dwayne and Jason is like a dream. Those guys are hardworking, talented actors.”

Of all the possible character team-ups from the Fast and Furious franchise, this one should be a lot of fun — one with, I assume, plenty of explosions. And speaking of high-octane action, will we be seeing a follow-up to Atomic Blonde? (Star Charlize Theron has spoken of a potential sequel). The director isn’t sure yet, but did say, “I think that we’re really trying hard to come up with concepts…We’re still working. There’s a lot of ideas floating around of what the sequel could be, and I think people would love to see Lorraine on another mission. I know I would.”

Deadpool 2 opens on May 18th, with Hobbs and Shaw hitting theaters on July 26, 2019.