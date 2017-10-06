Movie Talk: Universal Slates ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-Off for July 2019

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday October 6th, 2017) Ken Napzok, Mark Reilly, Clarke Wolfe and Sinead DeVries discuss the following:
- Universal dates The Rock/Jason Statham Fast and Furious spin-off to July 2019; Justin Lin top choice to helm Fast and Furious 9
- Bride of Frankenstein removed from release; Bill Condon wants Gal Gadot if Angelina Jolie passes
- Gambit movie back on track with Gore Verbinski in talks to direct
- New images from Pacific Rim Uprising released
- First trailer released for Roman J. Israel, Esq. starring Denzel Washington
