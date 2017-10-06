Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Universal Slates ‘Fast and Furious’ Spin-Off for July 2019

by      October 6, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday October 6th, 2017) Ken Napzok, Mark Reilly, Clarke Wolfe and Sinead DeVries discuss the following:

  • Gambit movie back on track with Gore Verbinski in talks to direct
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

