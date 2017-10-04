‘Fast & Furious 9’ Stalls at the Starting Line; Release Date Pushed Back by Universal

0

With eight, high-octane features in The Fast and the Furious franchise tallying $1.76 billion (adj.) domestically and a stupid $5.13 billion worldwide, clearly Universal is aiming to keep the box office-busting vehicle cruising along. This year’s installment, The Fate of the Furious, added a huge chunk to that total with over $224 million (adj.) domestically and more than $1.23 billion worldwide, so it’s obvious that the hype for this movie-verse is still strong. The studio had previously set the ninth installment for an April 19, 2019 release, but now, Fast & Furious 9 has been delayed.

As THR reports, Universal will now release FF9 on April 10, 2020, Easter weekend. Currently, details beyond that are non-existent. There is no director announced as of yet and it’s unclear if F. Gary Gray will return behind the wheel; he doesn’t have any announced projects coming up so his schedule should be clear. Fans can expect the franchise favorites like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris to return, but no casting has been confirmed at this point. We’re not sure if Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will continue in their supporting roles since they might just have their own Fast and Furious things going on.

Elsewhere in the F&F franchise, a 10th installment was previously announced and scheduled for an April 2, 2021 release date; it’s unclear if Universal will shift that date as well. A spin-off from the main storyline starring Johnson’s Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw is still on tap, possibly opening in 2019 to fill the hole in Universal’s calendar.

Buried within that news comes another announcement from Universal and DreamWorks Animation: Trolls 2 will move up from April 10, 2020 to February 14, 2020. Walt Dohrn returns to direct the film with Gina Shay once again producing. Dohrn co-directed Trolls with Mike Mitchell, and the animated movie went on to enjoy a strong box office performance both domestically and abroad, bringing in nearly $350 million.