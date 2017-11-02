New Details Revealed for Universal Orlando’s ‘Fast & Furious – Supercharged’ Ride

0

Universal Orlando Resort has announced some major new details for a brand new attraction. We knew Universal Orlando was working on a new Fast & Furious – Supercharged ride, similar to the one that’s already operating at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, but now we know how Universal Orlando’s version will differ. For the first time ever, Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) will join the attraction, which also includes Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). Additionally, Universal Orlando’s Fast & Furious – Supercharged will host 15 supercharged Fast & Furious cars for parkgoers to see and take photos with. These cars include Dom’s Dodge Charger and Letty’s Turbo Truck.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged will also be the next attraction at Universal Orlando to use the virtual line system, which allows parkgoers to select a time to ride the attraction either on the Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App or at kiosks located near the entrance, instead of standing in the hot Florida sun for an hour or two. Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon was the first ride to utilize the new system, which opened earlier this year.

Opening in Spring 2018, Fast & Furious – Supercharged immerses parkgoers into the underground headquarters of the Fast family. Hit songs from the films’ soundtracks fill the rooms while memorable scenes from the franchise play around you. As you’re invited to attend a race after-party, Tej arranges for a custom party bus to take you there—but Dom calls with an urgent message, and a high-speed chase ensues.

The announcement comes on the heels of a slew of new developments at Universal Orlando. The aforementioned Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon offers a fun-filled attraction using cutting edge 3D technology, while Universal Orlando opened its newest theme park Volcano Bay this summer to much fanfare—it’s a sprawling, surprisingly thrilling twist on your traditional water park. And of course The Wizarding World of Harry Potter continues to be a massive draw with a holiday transformation on tap for the November-January season.

While Fast & Furious – Supercharged is an existing attraction in Universal Studios Hollywood, it’ll be interesting to see what Orlando’s spin entails. The Orlando theme park usually goes bigger (and, frankly, better) than the Hollywood theme park, and this new Fast & Furious ride is taking over a space right next to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley, so it’s got some prime placement.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video for Universal Studios Orlando’s Fast & Furious – Supercharged below.