‘Fast & Furious – Supercharged’ Is Now Open at Universal Orlando

Good news, everyone! A brand new attraction is now live at Universal Studios Florida—Fast & Furious – Supercharged. The ride has been teased for some time, with new images being released earlier this month, but in a surprise move Universal Orlando Resort just went ahead and opened the ride before announcing a firm opening date. So if you’re in the Orlando area, get thee to Universal Studios now!

This attraction already exists at Universal Studios Hollywood, but the Orlando iteration is a bit different and no doubt offers a more immersive experience. We know for sure that the Orlando ride features Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Mia (Jordana Brewster), who are not in the Hollywood version, so there’s one difference there.

The queue is an authentic recreation of the Fast & Furious crew’s warehouse headquarters, filled with all kinds of supercharged vehicles to gawk at while waiting for the ride. However, the wait won’t be too long as Supercharged is the next attraction at Universal Studios to feature the Virtual Line system, in which guests can select a time to ride via the official Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App or at a kiosk located near the attraction entrance. The guests then simply come to the ride at their assigned time to get right in, and while inside the attraction the app will deliver messages from Mia and the rest of the family, character bios, quizzes, and more.

This Virtual Line system is already live with the Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon attraction and it works incredibly well, so this is certainly going to be a mainstay of future Universal Orlando attractions.

The premiere of Fast & Furious – Supercharged is taking place in Orlando on May 2nd, and I’ll actually be onhand to deliver coverage from on the ground—and the premiere will be streamed live. So if you’re curious to learn more about the ride and what the attraction has to offer, stay tuned to Collider for a full rundown from yours truly.

For now, check out a teaser video below.