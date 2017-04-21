Listen to an Exclusive Track from Brian Tyler’s ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Score

0

Universal’s The Fate of the Furious just opened in theaters last weekend to record-breaking box office—the biggest global debut of all time in fact—but there’s still another piece of the Fate puzzle to be released. The original motion picture score soundtrack for the film, featuring composer Brian Tyler’s score, will be released on Back Lot Music on April 28th, and we here at Collider have an exclusive track debut to share with our readers.

Below you can listen to the opening track, “The Fate of the Furious”, from the soundtrack. Tyler has been with the Fast & Furious franchise for quite some time, scoring The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Furious 7 in addition to his work on Fate, so he’s a key part of the franchise’s creative team.

Take a listen to the track below, and look for my interview with Tyler on Collider soon. The Fate of the Furious is now playing in theaters everywhere.