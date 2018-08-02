Watch: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Cast Tease Upcoming Storylines and Answer Some Fun Questions

0

-

Fear the Walking Dead is one of those shows that took some time to find its footing. I don’t know about any of you, but for me, when the show first started airing in the summer of 2015, I wasn’t a fan of the characters and it took me a long time to get into the world. But as the show continued to tell its story on the west coast of the United States, it slowly found its groove and voice as it adjusted the main set of characters that were being focused on. If you’ve been watching, you know the first half of season 4 – which aired from April to June this year – featured some major changes to the show and I think it was the best eight episodes they’ve done. I’m really looking forward to seeing the second half of the season when it returns with new episodes starting August 12th on AMC.

At this year’s Comic-Con, I got to talk to the cast (Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman) in the Collider studio shortly before they did their big panel presentation. During the fun interview they revealed some behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Fear the Walking Dead, some of the upcoming storylines which include a few unexpected pairings, what it’s like reading the script when it says they’re going to be covered in blood, if they ever go out as a group for dinner or drinks, and a lot more. In addition, they answered some fun questions like what TV show they’d like to guest star on, what they collect, and which TV show have they watched all the way through more than once.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman: