New ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Trailer Teases the Second Half of the Season

0

AMC has released the new Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 trailer that teases the second half of the season. The first eight episodes of the Walking Dead spinoff’s fourth season ran through June, and the action picks up again on August 12th as AMC begins airing the back half of the season. There are quite a few changes, however, as central cast member Kim Dickens was killed off in the midseason finale (against the actress’ wishes), and the dynamic of the cast will now be forever changed.

There are certainly some gnarly new walkers in the trailer, reminiscent of the early seasons of The Walking Dead. While that show slows down and has become more focused on the cruelty of man (through characters like Negan), and the factions that are growing up in this post-zombie world, Fear is going back to the roots of what people loved about these shows in the first place — the zombies! Also, Garrett Dillahunt is a treasure (and I appreciate the humor of the trailer as well).

Check out the new Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 trailer below. The show also stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, and Jenna Elfman.