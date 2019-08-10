Watch: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Cast Tease What’s Coming Next Season

0

–

Fear the Walking Dead is one of those shows that took some time to find its footing. I don’t know about any of you, but for me, when the show first started airing in the summer of 2015, I wasn’t a fan of the characters and it took me a long time to get into the world. But as the show continued to tell its story, it slowly found its groove and voice as it adjusted the main set of characters that were being focused on.

At this year’s Comic-Con, I got to talk to some of the cast (Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Karen David and Austin Amelio) in the Collider studio shortly after they did their big panel presentation. During the fun interview they revealed what’s coming up in the second half of the season, if they still get nervous on the Comic-Con stage, who ruins the most takes, who always gets it in one, how they learn their lines, which TV show they wish they could crossover with, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes tomorrow night.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Karen David and Austin Amelio:

Do they get nervous in front of seven thousand people at Comic-Con?

What TV show do they wish they could crossover with?

Who ruins the most takes and why?

Who always get it on the first take?

How do they learn their lines?

What’s coming up next season?

Here’s the second half of season 5 synopsis:

In the second half of Season 5, after successfully proving their way can work, our heroes gain momentum, rescuing survivors, and spreading the message of hope along the way — until foes both familiar and unexpected arise, forcing the group to question whether their brand of altruism can really make a difference in a world filled with death and decay.

–