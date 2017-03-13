Fede Alvarez to Helm ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ as the Cast Gets Rebooted

0

Published posthumously back in 2006, Stieg Larsson‘s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” launched international fame for what would become known as the Millennium series. “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest” followed in 2006 and 2007, with the first feature film adaptation of the story coming in 2009 with Niels Arden Oplev‘s BAFTA Award-winning effort; Daniel Alfredson directed the other two adaptations that same year. David Fincher‘s Oscar-winning attempt of the same book and story followed in 2011. Things had been relatively quiet for the Millennium series since then, though a fourth book written by Swedish author and crime journalist David Lagercrantz was published in 2015.

Now, Buzzfeed reports that Lagercrantz’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web is going to be the focus of the next Millennium film, and Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) will be at the helm. Sony Pictures will recast the leads of Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist with an eye towards starting production in September for an October 5, 2018 release date.

Here’s what Alvarez had to say:

“I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity. Sony has become family to me, and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth.”

Who could be up for the role?

Update on Lisbeth front, Vikander was offered but already passed on role a while back, Fede meeting with talent now for part — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 13, 2017

Insiders saying Natalie Portman and ScarJo are in mix though don't know if that is a studio wants or both sides interested convo. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 13, 2017

Also, while in the mix they are not the only ones nor are they the top two choices as meetings have just begun — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 13, 2017

Columbia Pictures’ president Sanford Panitch followed that up by saying, “In all of contemporary literature, Lisbeth Salander is completely sui generis — probably one of the greatest female literary characters of all time, in my view. Modern punk defiance personified, she is unforgettable in every incarnation, truly one of the most compelling characters we’ve seen in recent years.”

And here’s the very vague synopsis (via Amazon):

A genius hacker who has always been an outsider. A journalist with a penchant for danger. She is Lisbeth Salander, the girl with the dragon tattoo. He is Mikael Blomkvist, crusading editor of Millennium. One night, Blomkvist receives a call from a source who claims to have been given information vital to the United States by a young female hacker. Blomkvist, always on the lookout for a story, reaches out to Salander for help. She, as usual, has plans of her own. Together they are drawn into a ruthless underworld of spies, cybercriminals, and government operatives—some willing to kill to protect their secrets.

Let us know your casting choices in the comments below!