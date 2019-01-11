‘On the Basis of Sex': Felicity Jones on the Importance of Shedding Self-Consciousness

0

Between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Theory of Everything and then some, Felicity Jones is clearly no stranger to playing strong leading ladies, but playing Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the big screen was a different story. Jones leads On the Basis of Sex as the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, but back in her earlier days as one of just nine women at Harvard Law School in the 1950s and also during her career as a young lawyer, specifically while working on the case of a man named Charles Moritz. Moritz was denied a tax deduction for being a male caregiver, something Ginsburg identified as sex-based discrimination.

With On the Basis of Sex getting a nationwide expansion on January 11th, I’m thrilled to share a recent conversation I had with Jones where she spoke about what made this opportunity a standout, the pep talk she got from Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself, the specifics of her pre-set ritual list, the key to memorizing her 5 minute, 32 second courtroom speech, and what she took with her from the experience of making this movie. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article. Click here to check out my review of the movie and if you’re looking for even more On the Basis of Sex interviews, you can browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for On the Basis of Sex: