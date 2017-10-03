First Look at Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg as ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Starts Production

0

Participant Media has announced that production has begun on its upcoming film, On The Basis of Sex, in Montreal, Québec. Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones is set to play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an inspiring tale based on her real-life story. On the Basis of Sex follows Bader Ginsburg as a young lawyer who teams with her husband Marty (Armie Hammer) to bring a groundbreaking case before the Supreme Court and overturn a century of gender discrimination.The feature will premiere in 2018 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court, but the first image of Jones transformed into Bader Ginsburg is now available.

Justin Theroux has joined the cast alongside Oscar-winner Kathy Bates, Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe-winner Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Stephen Root, and Cailee Spaeny (upcoming Pacific Rim: Uprising). Multiple Emmy Award-winner Mimi Leder is directing a script by Ginsburg’s nephew, Daniel Stiepleman.

“Our story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg resonates with me on so many levels – from the inspiring partnership she found in her marriage, to overcoming adversity as a woman and discovering the strength of her own voice, to her empathetic commitment to those in need of a voice no matter their gender, race, status or religious beliefs,” said Leder. “In these tumultuous times, stories like this speak to the heart of humanity and remind us what it means to lead with love and compassion as the way forward.”

Robert Cort is producing, Participant Media is financing, and Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King of Participant are executive producers. Karen Loop and Betsy Danbury will also serve as executive producers.

Cort stated, “On The Basis Of Sex shines a spotlight on the origin story of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her rollercoaster struggle for women’s rights makes for a riveting courtroom drama, and we feel that her remarkable relationship with her husband and family will inspire movie audiences everywhere.”

On The Basis of Sex is planned for release through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing domestically.