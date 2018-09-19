Marvel Developing TV Series About Female Superheroes at ABC

0

If you like Marvel TV shows, boy are you having a good week. Yesterday, we learned that Disney is developing new series based on some of its popular film characters for its streaming service, Deadline reports that ABC is developing a new Marvel series focused on female superheroses. The network has given a production commitment to the untitled series, which comes from Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg.

Details on the series, and the superheroes therein are still under wraps, but the report says it will likely be based on lesser-known Marvel characters, along the lines of A-Force, Lady Liberators, and Fearless Defenders. Heinberg will executive produce the potential series with Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb.

The news comes on the heels of Disney’s plans for several streaming series, including solo shows for MCU standouts Loki and Scarlet Witch. Those series come with some serious star power as well, with both Tom Hiddleston and Elisabeth Olsen attached to reprise their film roles for the small screen. Those series come under the guidance of MCU chief Kevin Feige, who is producing them through Marvel Studios, not Marvel TV.

Marvel TV is headed up by Jeph Loeb, who has been behind the Marvel series in recent years, including the Netflix Defenders-verse that includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, as well as ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger, and Hulu’s Runaways.

As in film, superhero programming shows no signs of slowing down on TV (though the occasional dud like Inhumans — the short-lived ABC series — comes along. Elsewhere FOX has The Gifted, FX has Legion, and of course, The CW has their ever-growing DC-verse, including Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

What do you guys think? Are you excited there’s another ABC Marvel series in the works? Ready for a female-led team-up series? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.