New ‘Ferdinand’ Trailer Gets Audiences Acquainted with John Cena’s Misunderstood Bull

One of pro-wrestling’s most famous fighters has stepped out of the ring and into the recording booth for Blue Sky and 20th Century Fox’s latest animated feature, Ferdinand. The family-friendly film focuses on the title character, a big friendly bull who’s misunderstood by just about everyone he meets. Bringing the bull to life is John Cena, whose performance is further revealed in a new trailer for the film.

It’s a good follow-up to the film’s first trailer which introduced Ferdinand, the title character of Munro Leaf‘s 1936 story about a bull who preferred smelling flowers to fighting. Despite his imposing size and strength, which makes him an ideal target for a popular bullfighter, Ferdinand prefers the pacifist lifestyle. Leaf’s illustrated children’s book will likely be beefed up a bit for the big screen and, as you can see in the trailer, Ferdinand will meet plenty of human and animal friends alike throughout the telling of the tale.

Carlos Saldanha‘s Ferdinand the Bull, also stars Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre, opens December 15th.

Check out the film’s new trailer, followed by the official synopsis below: