‘Ferdinand’ Trailer: John Cena’s Bull Is a Lover, Not a Fighter

0

A new trailer for Blue Sky Studios’ animated animal adventure film Ferdinand is now available for your viewing pleasure. The story tells of the title character, a big but friendly bull who wants nothing to do with bullfighting and will do everything he must in order to get back home to his friends and family. It’s fitting that John Cena gets to voice the lead in this film and he’s clearly invested in its message, as you can see in this new trailer. Cena himself appears alongside his animated counterpart in this video, along with his fellow cast members and their characters. You can also get a sample of Nick Jonas‘ new, original song “Home” written and performed for Ferdinand.

Also starring Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Peyton Manning and Juanes, director Carlos Saldanha‘s Ferdinand arrives in theaters December 15th.

Check out the new trailer for Ferdinand here:

Here’s the official synopsis for Ferdinand:

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

And for more on Ferdinand, be sure to get caught up with our previous write-ups provided at the following links:

Take a look at newly released artwork, stills, and more from Ferdinand below, including Jonas himself and Peyton Manning in his most bullish form ever: