First ‘Feud’ Images Reveal Ryan Murphy’s Next Anthology Series

0

FX has unveiled the first images from Feud: Bette and Joan, a brand new anthology series from anthology whisperer Ryan Murphy. The Nip/Tuck and Glee creator first delved into the anthology format with the debut of American Horror Story, which wasn’t revealed to be an anthology until its first season finale. Murphy switched gears considerably with last year’s Emmy-dominating American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, kicking off Murphy’s second anthology series, this time focusing on true crime stories. And now Murphy’s third anthology, Feud, is looming closer.

The idea of this new series is to chronicle famous feuds from throughout history, with the first season taking aim at Old Hollywood by tackling the legendary rivalry between screen legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis during the making of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?. The series boasts an all-star cast with Jessica Lange playing Crawford and Susan Sarandon playing Davis, and now the first images give us a look at the show in action.

Murphy executive produces the series alongside Tim Minear, with Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner of Plan B also serving as executive producers. This first season will tackle how Crawford and Davis endured ageism, sexism, and misogyny during the twilight of their careers, so while one might be apprehensive given Murphy’s previous output, I think People v. O.J. proved that Murphy is capable of tackling heavy thematic material in a compelling manner.

Check out the first images below. The series also stars Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Alison Wright, Dominic Burgess, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Kiernan Shipka. Feud: Bette and Joan premieres on FX on March 5th at 10pm ET/PT.