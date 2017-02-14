‘Feud’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New FX Series Goes Full Diva

0

Happy Valentine’s Day, folks. If you’ve had enough of the lovely-dovey displays of affection, how about some “Naked Rancor”? Such is the title of the first trailer for Feud: Bette and Joan, Ryan Murphy‘s latest FX anthology series. For the debut Season, Murphy takes on one of Hollywood’s most iconic rivalries, the infamous decades-long battle of the Divas between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange).

“For over half a century, they hated each other… and we loved them for it,” says Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ Olivia De Havilland as she sets the scene for the notorious tinsel town feud born on the set of the 1962 horror classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?. Murphy’s fingerprints are all over this series, with visuals as decadent and delicious as the drama they’re serving. The longtime FX creator is coming off a career high with the critically acclaimed watercooler hit American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson, so I’m very interested to see how Feud pivots his creative instincts from there. However, while Feud looks lush, it’s also definitely looking at the grit behind the glitz of Hollywood glamour and Murphy’s creative timbre seems ideally pitched to take on that dynamic.

Kathy Bates, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson(, Stanley Tucci, Alison Wright, Kiernan Shipka, and Dominic Burgess also star., Feud premieres March 5th on FX. Watch the full trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Feud: