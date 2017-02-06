First ‘Feud’ Teaser Trailers Reveal Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange at War

0

Some of the Super Bowl spots that might have confused viewers more than others were the first teasers for Feud, Ryan Murphy‘s new FX series that explores the behind-the-scenes drama that plagued the set of the 1962 Oscar-winning film, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? The legendary rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford will be brought to life by performances from Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, respectively. You can get a glimpse of the bad blood thanks to two new teasers for the upcoming series.

As far as the footage revealed in these first looks, Feud seems to have some of the hallmarks of Murphy’s recent works but also looks like a different beast entirely. Some of the mock-interview setups feel like an extension of the last season of American Horror Story while the real-life drama aspect follows up on the acclaim of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, of which Murphy was a director and executive producer. However, for a story that dives into the glitz, glamour, and in-fighting of Hollywood, it seems to lack the gloss and polish of Murphy’s early works like Glee and Nip/Tuck. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as Murphy seems to have tapped into the needs and obsessions of current audiences while still offering a high production quality. Will Feud be the next buzzy series to take over social media? We’ll find out in a month.

Also starring Kathy Bates, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson (of course), Stanley Tucci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Dominic Burgess, Feud premieres March 5th on FX.

Here are the first teaser trailers for Feud:





Here’s the official synopsis for Feud: