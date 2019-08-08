‘Field of Dreams’ Game Set for Iowa Next Year Between Yankees and White Sox

0

In the 1989 classic Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner plays an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious vote saying, “If you build it, he will come.” This leads him to have a vision of a baseball diamond in the middle of his cornfield, and so he decides to listen to the voice, build a baseball field, and then the spirits of dead baseball players like Shoeless Joe Jackson start playing there. It’s a wonderful film that is admittedly some peak Reagan-era nostalgia, but I love it anyway.

The baseball field is really there, but surprisingly, it has never been used for a real major league game until now. ESPN reports that the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will play a game at the field in Dyersville, Iowa on August 13, 2020. Construction on the ballpark will begin on Tuesday. Per ESPN:

“Field of Dreams is an iconic, generational baseball story built upon a deep love of the game that transcends even the most impossible of circumstances,” White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “The filmmakers tell a beautiful story that resonates to this day. It is an incredible honor for the White Sox franchise to be the home team against the Yankees in a special setting that will capture everyone’s imagination just like the movie does. It seems very fitting that 30 years after the film’s debut, MLB will build a ballfield in an Iowa cornfield where we will come to play a game so that baseball fans can create their own memories to be cherished for decades.”

This is a very cool thing, and I imagine tickets will sell out quickly for the 8,000-seat temporary ballpark. If you can’t make it out to Iowa for this event, the game will air on Fox, so be sure to tune in. Maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll see the spirits of legendary ballplayers vanish into the cornstalks.