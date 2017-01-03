‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Extended Trailer: Sexytimes Get Interrupted by a Creepy Stalker

0

Universal Pictures and Focus Features have unveiled a new Fifty Shades Darker extended trailer, offering a new look at the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel. Based on the second novel in author E.L. James’ erotic trilogy, Darker finds Ana (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) reuniting under new conditions. The romantic pairing is off to a refreshing, non-BDSM start when shadowy figures from Christian’s past show up to ruin everything.

Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first film in this new franchise to a whopping $560 million globally, but Darker and its sequel Fifty Shades Freed (which were filmed at the same time) underwent a bit of a creative sea change. Niall Leonard penned the screenplay adaptations instead of Grey scribe Kelly Marcel, while Glengarry Glen Ross and House of Cards filmmaker James Foley took over the directing reigns from Taylor-Johnson.

This new trailer showcases a new song by Zayn and Taylor Swift while offering up quite a bit of footage we’ve already seen previously. The big question with Fifty Shades Darker is whether that massive audience for Fifty Shades of Grey was simply curiosity, or if it created serious new fans that will vault this sequel to similar box office heights. We’ll find out in short order, but thus far these trailers haven’t done much to entice anything beyond a soapy, cliché-driven follow-up.

Watch the Fifty Shades Darker extended trailer below. The film also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson, and Kim Basinger. Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters on February 10th.