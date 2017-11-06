‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Final Trailer for the Final Chapter of E.L. James’ Trilogy

0

There’s a good chance you already know if you’re into Fifty Shades Freed before you even see the film’s final trailer, but we present it for you below just the same. It’s the last look at the last chapter in E.L. James‘ salacious sensation that started with Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 and continued in 2017 with Fifty Shades Darker. (Fun fact: 2016’s Fifty Shades of Black is not part of this trilogy.)

Starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, Arielle Kebbel, Robinne Lee, Brant Daugherty and Marcia Gay Harden, James Foley’s Fifty Shades Freed opens February 9, 2018.

Check out the first trailer below: