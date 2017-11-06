‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Final Trailer for the Final Chapter of E.L. James’ Trilogy

There’s a good chance you already know if you’re into Fifty Shades Freed before you even see the film’s final trailer, but we present it for you below just the same. It’s the last look at the last chapter in E.L. James‘ salacious sensation that started with Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 and continued in 2017 with Fifty Shades Darker. (Fun fact: 2016’s Fifty Shades of Black is not part of this trilogy.)
Starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, Arielle Kebbel, Robinne Lee, Brant Daugherty and Marcia Gay Harden, James Foley’s Fifty Shades Freed opens February 9, 2018.
Check out the first trailer below:
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the climactic chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Bringing to a shocking conclusion events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s blockbuster films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the film arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.
Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.
Also returning from prior Fifty Shades entries are Academy Award® winner Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman and Robinne Lee, who are joined for the first time by Arielle Kebbel and Brant Daugherty.
Fifty Shades Freed is directed by Fifty Shades Darker’s James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James.