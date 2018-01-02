New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer Offers More Wealth Porn

0

Universal has released a new Fifty Shades Freed trailer. In the final installment of the trilogy, Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) tie the knot, but demons from both their paths threaten to rip apart their happiness of being super rich and having kinky sex. How will these beautiful, rich people continue being beautiful and rich?

Watching the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, I was reminded of how disappointing and uninteresting this series has been. Aside from Johnson’s impressive performance, these are erotic movies that are rarely sexy, romantic movies where there’s no chemistry between the leads, and the solution has just been to lean into Christian’s enormous wealth. That makes them wholly uninteresting to the point where the most memorable part of the last movie, Fifty Shades Darker, was that Christian’s childhood bedroom had a Chronicles of Riddick poster. I hope he decorates their new home with posters for other unpopular Vin Diesel movies like A Man Apart and Babylon A.D.

Check out the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer below. The film opens on February 9th, and also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, and Robinne Lee.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fifty Shades Freed: