‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teaser Invites You to the Wedding of Mr. Grey & Ms. Steele

0

The first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed has arrived, along with the first poster for the upcoming concluding chapter of the Fifty Shades trilogy. As you might have expected, the big notes in the minute-plus teaser are the wedding of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele (Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson), risqué sex scenes, and a vague sense of violence and danger.

Fans of the E.L. James books that spawned this franchise will no doubt be able to pick up on more story in the scenes shown here, but nothing really sticks out for a relative novice. That might have something to do with the fact that the movie is once again in the hands of James Foley, who directed such classics as Glengarry Glen Ross, After Dark My Sweet, and At Close Range. For all the visual tension and snappy pacing that Foley brought to those projects, his handling of Fifty Shades Darker felt cold, impersonal, and with little care aside from what was on the pages of the script.

Presuming that the final volume of this franchise has a bit more action and drama to rev up, Foley might do better with the story of Fifty Shades Freed, with its undercurrents of obsession and restraint. In fact, if the movie were not connected to this particular franchise, the trailer would remind me of the sleazy thrills of 1990s blockbusters like Fatal Attraction or Basic Instinct. He’s also got a pretty solid hash of actors to work with beyond Johnson and Dornan, including Victor Rasuk, Tyler Hoechlin, Arielle Kebbel, and Eric Johnson. It’s a good tease in that. Now, we wait for the full-length one. You can take a look at the poster and the trailer right below.

Here’s the teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed:

Here’s the first poster:

And here’s the official synopsis: